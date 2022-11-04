Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s current price.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.06.

NYSE PFE opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

