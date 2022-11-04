Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $54.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.

PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.