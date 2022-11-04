Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Lowered to $54.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.95% from the stock’s previous close.
PFE has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.06.
Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:PFE opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.64. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.