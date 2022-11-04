Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSXGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

