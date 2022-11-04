Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.64 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 36.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $103.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $320,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.4% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

