Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

NYSE DOC opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at $637,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $179,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bradley D. Page sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $78,459.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,330 shares of company stock worth $617,560. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $81,970,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $76,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after buying an additional 3,269,484 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5,547.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,323,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

