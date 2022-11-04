Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 212.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.48 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Pinterest from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna upgraded Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pinterest from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $1,303,687.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $15,128,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,250 shares of company stock worth $3,124,027. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

