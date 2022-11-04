Piper Sandler Boosts Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Price Target to $1.50

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler to $1.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AGLE opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.91. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $7.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.49% and a negative net margin of 1,244.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcio Souza bought 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 184,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

