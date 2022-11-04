Piper Sandler Boosts Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Price Target to $24.00

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ PTEN opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.19%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $39,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $133,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.