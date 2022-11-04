Piper Sandler Increases MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Price Target to $35.00

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on MidWestOne Financial Group to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOFG opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200 day moving average of $30.20. MidWestOne Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm has a market cap of $512.18 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

MidWestOne Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.27%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

Further Reading

