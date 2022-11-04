Piper Sandler Raises Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Price Target to $20.50

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler to $20.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hovde Group increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.
BWB opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWB. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.
