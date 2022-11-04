PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 759.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,808 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in PPL by 422.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 61,999 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PPL by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 740,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,144,000 after buying an additional 443,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL opened at $26.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.84%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

