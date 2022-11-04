PrimeEnergy Resources (PNRG) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Survey

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) is one of 277 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare PrimeEnergy Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.8% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 55.5% of PrimeEnergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get PrimeEnergy Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PrimeEnergy Resources 24.89% 16.25% 8.30% PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors -3.65% 17.68% 10.52%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PrimeEnergy Resources $79.61 million $2.10 million 7.00 PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors $9.49 billion $710.15 million 16.12

This table compares PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than PrimeEnergy Resources. PrimeEnergy Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

PrimeEnergy Resources has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers have a beta of -12.24, indicating that their average share price is 1,324% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PrimeEnergy Resources and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PrimeEnergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A PrimeEnergy Resources Competitors 1625 9362 14784 421 2.53

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 21.53%. Given PrimeEnergy Resources’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PrimeEnergy Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

PrimeEnergy Resources peers beat PrimeEnergy Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 710 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 822 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma and Texas. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.