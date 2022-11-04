ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Down to $11.86

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $11.17. ProPetro shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 17,073 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProPetro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ProPetro Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $315.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.57 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

