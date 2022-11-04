PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,515 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in PROS were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PROS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of PROS by 6.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 1.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 49,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PROS by 4.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRO. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

PROS Trading Down 3.3 %

PROS Profile

PRO stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.18. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $39.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

