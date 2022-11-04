ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 63.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 67,616 shares in the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $403,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at $229,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.9 %

TTT opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.33. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $104.20.

