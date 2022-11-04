Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Hovde Group cut their target price on Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of CUBI opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $150.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.53 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

