Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s current full-year earnings is $10.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.09 EPS.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF opened at $160.00 on Thursday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 1-year low of $148.41 and a 1-year high of $264.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.92.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien ( OTCMKTS:MKGAF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion.

(Get Rating)

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.