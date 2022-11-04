Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AYRWF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.78.

AYRWF stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.71.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

