Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ayr Wellness Inc. Increased by Analyst (OTCMKTS:AYRWF)

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.42). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ayr Wellness’ current full-year earnings is ($1.45) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ayr Wellness’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.70 million.
Ayr Wellness Price Performance
AYRWF stock opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $252.71 million and a PE ratio of -9.71.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.