QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Price Target Lowered to $61.00 at DA Davidson

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by DA Davidson to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QCR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of QCR to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.81. The company has a market cap of $816.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.95. QCR has a 52-week low of $47.23 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

QCR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of QCR

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $306,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its stake in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth $129,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.