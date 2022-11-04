Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Shares Gap Down to $22.96

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.96, but opened at $21.07. Radware shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 1,234 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDWR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Radware Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Radware by 2.1% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 47,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radware by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 502,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 7.5% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 271,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,679,000 after buying an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Radware by 25.1% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 65,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Radware by 57.7% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

