Rathbones Group (RAT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Rathbones Group (LON: RAT) recently:

10/31/2022 – Rathbones Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/20/2022 – Rathbones Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($19.66) price target on the stock.

10/19/2022 – Rathbones Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

10/17/2022 – Rathbones Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($24.28) to GBX 1,950 ($22.55). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Rathbones Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 5,600 ($64.75) to GBX 5,800 ($67.06). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Rathbones Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of RAT opened at GBX 1,900 ($21.97) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,826.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.92. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,426.08 ($16.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,230 ($25.78). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,783.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,904.55.

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

