Raymond James Cuts SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $308.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $393.00 to $308.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.73.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SBAC opened at $270.30 on Tuesday. SBA Communications has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.01%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,240 shares of company stock worth $16,474,643. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,990,000 after acquiring an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 25.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.