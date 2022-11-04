Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) PT Lowered to $10.00 at HC Wainwright

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Renalytix Stock Performance

Renalytix stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. Renalytix has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares during the period. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix Company Profile

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

