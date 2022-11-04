Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $14.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,713.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $557,029.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,443,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Repay in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Repay during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RPAY opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a market cap of $479.94 million, a PE ratio of -40.77 and a beta of 0.80. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $20.78.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). Repay had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

