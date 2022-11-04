Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after purchasing an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.57 and a 52-week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

In other news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total value of $2,009,109.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

