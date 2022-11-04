Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Parkland (PKIUF)

Parkland (OTCMKTS: PKIUF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/24/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2022 – Parkland was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$35.00.
- 10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$38.00.
- 10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00.
- 10/20/2022 – Parkland had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$39.00.
Parkland Trading Down 5.8 %
PKIUF stock opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64. Parkland Co. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $31.37.
Parkland (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
