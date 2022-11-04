Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/2/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/24/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Uber Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $28.73 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $48.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200 day moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UBER. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 8,630 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 671,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $23,954,000 after buying an additional 138,042 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 112.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,214 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

See Also

