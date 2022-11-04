Reviewing Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) & Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) and Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Axos Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axos Financial 28.47% 16.49% 1.58% Magyar Bancorp 22.81% 7.21% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axos Financial $773.09 million 2.89 $240.72 million $3.95 9.42 Magyar Bancorp $31.94 million 2.76 $6.12 million $1.04 11.94

This table compares Axos Financial and Magyar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Magyar Bancorp. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magyar Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Axos Financial and Magyar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axos Financial 0 1 2 1 3.00 Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Axos Financial currently has a consensus price target of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 29.96%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Magyar Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Axos Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axos Financial



Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides residential single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text message banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Magyar Bancorp



Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and construction loans, as well as small business administration loans. In addition, it offers non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. The company has seven branch offices located in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. As of July 21, 2021, Magyar Bancorp, Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC

