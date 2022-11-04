Reviewing Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Stewart Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Stewart Information Services pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Argo Group International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Stewart Information Services pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Argo Group International pays out -35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Stewart Information Services has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Argo Group International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Stewart Information Services has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Group International has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stewart Information Services 6.95% 18.30% 8.85% Argo Group International -5.59% 3.41% 0.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stewart Information Services $3.31 billion 0.30 $323.22 million $8.57 4.25 Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.39 $6.70 million ($3.50) -6.84

Stewart Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Group International. Argo Group International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stewart Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stewart Information Services and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stewart Information Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Stewart Information Services currently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 105.70%. Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 53.57%. Given Stewart Information Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stewart Information Services is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Summary

Stewart Information Services beats Argo Group International on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment provides appraisal management, online notarization and closing, credit and real estate information, and search and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company offers its products and services through its directly owned policy-issuing offices, network of independent agencies, and other businesses within the company. It serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, title agencies, real estate attorneys and investors, and home builders, as well as mortgage lenders, servicers, brokers, and investors. The company operates in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products. The company also provides directors and officers liability, errors and omissions liability, and employment practices liability insurance; international casualty and motor treaties insurance; professional indemnity and medical malpractice insurance; direct and facultative excess insurance, North American and international binders, and residential collateral protection for lending institutions; and personal accident, aviation, cargo, yachts, and onshore and offshore marine insurance products. It markets its products through wholesale and retail agents, managing general agents, brokers, and third-party intermediaries. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

