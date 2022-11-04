Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TNR Technical and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 2 2 0 2.50

Solid Power has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.10%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Power is more favorable than TNR Technical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Solid Power N/A 9.35% 6.91%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares TNR Technical and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.6% of Solid Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Solid Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Solid Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solid Power $2.71 million 375.50 $18.09 million N/A N/A

Solid Power has higher revenue and earnings than TNR Technical.

Summary

Solid Power beats TNR Technical on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

