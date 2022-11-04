Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYTM opened at $24.32 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

