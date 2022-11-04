Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.
In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of RYTM opened at $24.32 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
