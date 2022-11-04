Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.78.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYTM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Transactions at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 13,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $335,031.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,778 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,237,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 609,846 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,474,000 after purchasing an additional 243,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,669.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 155,063 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RYTM opened at $24.32 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.10). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,310.60% and a negative return on equity of 67.73%. The firm had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

