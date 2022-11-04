Richard Bradshaw Sells 649 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $24,999.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,679.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.9 %

UCBI opened at $37.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.02. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $39.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $231.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 37.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Community Banks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

