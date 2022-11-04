Richard J. Hipple Acquires 1,200 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Stock

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) Director Richard J. Hipple bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.81 per share, for a total transaction of $42,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at $539,692.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barnes Group Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of B stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 128.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on B. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Barnes Group to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of B. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,054,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.