Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,362 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 605,804 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,128,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,135,966,000 after buying an additional 576,266 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $682,195,000 after purchasing an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after buying an additional 864,451 shares during the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $84.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.82.

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($50.87) to GBX 4,300 ($49.72) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($67.06) to GBX 5,700 ($65.90) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($64.52) to GBX 5,450 ($63.01) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

