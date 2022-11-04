Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by OTR Global

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA)‘s stock had its “negative” rating reaffirmed by OTR Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance

RBA stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.72. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the third quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

