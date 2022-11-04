RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. 226,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,672,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.
RLX Technology Trading Up 9.2 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RLX Technology Company Profile
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
