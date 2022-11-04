RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) traded up 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.55. 226,512 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 11,672,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

RLX Technology Trading Up 9.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57 and a beta of -0.23.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $333.51 million during the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RLX Technology Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RLX Technology by 44.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 367,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 112,764 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd grew its position in RLX Technology by 663.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in RLX Technology by 161.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 27,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.