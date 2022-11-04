Robert W. Baird Boosts Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $251.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird to $251.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.55.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $236.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.47 and its 200 day moving average is $228.00. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $192.26 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total transaction of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,241 shares of company stock worth $25,564,405. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

