Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Shares Gap Down to $255.65

Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $255.65, but opened at $241.00. Rockwell Automation shares last traded at $239.49, with a volume of 39,751 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.12.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.09.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.21%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

