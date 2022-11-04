Rodney Hershberger Sells 2,000 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $41,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,362,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,547,266.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $43,220.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGTI. CWM LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 60.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 86,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 130,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 11.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PGT Innovations from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PGT Innovations from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

