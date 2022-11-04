Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.64

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.64 and last traded at $42.63, with a volume of 15489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Rollins

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,431,441 shares of company stock valued at $126,623,575 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rollins

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

