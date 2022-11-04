Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $87.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $112.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.72.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $71.72 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $71.45 and a 12-month high of $299.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.25.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 39,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after buying an additional 23,048 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 3,325.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 28,397 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

