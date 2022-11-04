Rosenblatt Securities Increases FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $31.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $29.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.82. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in FOX by 226.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

