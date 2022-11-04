Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Price Target to C$272.00

Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Cargojet Price Performance

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at $94.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.29. Cargojet has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $153.20.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

