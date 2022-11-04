RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of RPT Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Up 5.1 %

RPT Realty stock opened at $9.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $807.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RPT Realty by 39.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,249 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $8,562,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in RPT Realty by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,392,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,946,000 after buying an additional 546,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,825,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,372,000 after buying an additional 465,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in RPT Realty by 305.6% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 365,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.