Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $5,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 22.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Saia by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 98.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 15.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,814.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saia news, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 456 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.04, for a total value of $102,162.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,273.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of Saia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total transaction of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,410. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Saia stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.35. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.03 and a 1 year high of $365.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $238.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.75.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

