Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Bought by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Saia by 87.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Saia by 150.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.35. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.03 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Saia from $268.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Saia from $242.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Saia from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Saia to $232.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Saia from $268.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.75.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total transaction of $2,528,354.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 10,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.92, for a total value of $2,528,354.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 13,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.58, for a total value of $3,335,892.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,814.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,966,410 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

