Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,042 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,493 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,619,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $146.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $137.59 and a one year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.54.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.76.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

