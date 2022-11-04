Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Rating Reiterated by Macquarie

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Macquarie in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $210.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CRM. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.76.

Salesforce stock opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $137.59 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day moving average is $167.54. The company has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a PE ratio of 270.98, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.29, for a total value of $419,267.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,619,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,335 shares of company stock valued at $13,141,725 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,708 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

