Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 468,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,320 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $36.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($105.00) to €115.00 ($115.00) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($90.00) to €85.00 ($85.00) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.88.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

