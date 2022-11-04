SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $345.73.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBA Communications stock opened at $270.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.87. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.86 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,633,028.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,240 shares of company stock worth $16,474,643 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after buying an additional 783,686 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,988,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,580,000 after buying an additional 624,389 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.