Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.65

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.65 and last traded at $109.37, with a volume of 2254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.
Science Applications International Stock Up 0.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.88 and its 200 day moving average is $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Science Applications International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 32.39%.
Institutional Trading of Science Applications International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Science Applications International Company Profile
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Science Applications International (SAIC)
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.